How Tejas Express started 3 hours late and arrived a minute early

Tejas Express known as the plane on tracks achieved quite an interesting feat on Sunday. The train which was delayed by 3 hours at Goa, arrived a minute early at the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus at Mumbai on Sunday.

The train had left the Karmali station in Goa after a three hour delay. Tejas Express capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph left Goa at 10.30 am. It travelled at 710 kmph to reach Mumbai at 7.44 pm. The usual time that the train leaves Goa is at 7.30 am and the arrival time at Mumbai is 7.45 pm.

This incidentally was the first journey made by the train under the new monsoon timetable. During the monsoon, the train is expected to take 12 or 15 hours to reach its destination, as against the usual eight-and-a-half hours.

An empty coach from Mumbai arrived late, delaying the train's departure. The changed timetable led to the delay. Otherwise the train is always on time, the Railways said.

The train was reached Kudal two hours and 17 minutes late and Ratnagiri about two hours late. When it arrived at Panvel, the train was just 14 minutes late than the scheduled time. However when the train reach the CST it was one minute before the scheduled time.

