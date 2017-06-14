How security agencies busted the Handwara terror module

On Monday, security agencies busted a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on specific intelligence, the module was busted and two overground terrorists were nabbed. The module was being set up in Awantipora.

The busting of this module took a lot of coordination between the security forces and the Intelligence Bureau. There was intelligence trickling in regarding the terrorists trying to set up a module.

For almost a month, tabs were kept on the two terrorists Mehrajuddin and Obaid Shafi Malla. Their social media accounts were tracked and the cyber surveillance was stepped up. It was found that the module members were hatching a major conspiracy through web-chats.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the module was being set up to carry out a series of strikes. The two members of the module had come to Handwara and were expected to be handed over a large cache of arms and ammunition.

They said that they were in the process of recruiting more youth through the social media. Further they were also told by their handlers to coordinate and execute terror attacks.

The arrest of these two persons led to the nabbing of two more at Awantipora. The two members nabbed have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Thoker and Irfan Ahmed. Officials say that all the arrested persons were overground terrorists.

OneIndia News