How probe into a car theft led to the arrest of 3 Pak nationals in Bengaluru

On Thursday the Bengaluru police arrested three Pakistanis and an Indian national on the charge that they were staying in India with false documents. Fortunately it did not turn out to be a case of terrorism as is always the case with the Pakistanis.

How this case was cracked is very interesting. The police had no intelligence or even a clue about the Pakistanis residing in Bengaluru. The cops were in fact investigating a car theft case.

The three Pakistani nationals who were arrested have been identified by the police as Sameera, Kashif Shamshudin and Kiran Gulam Ali. The Indian citizen is Mohammed Shihab, a resident of Kerala.

The cops had launched a probe following a specific complaint regarding a car theft. Investigations led them to Shihab who had with him a TN registered vehicle. The police suspected that the car was stolen. While questioning him, they sought documents from him.

Something looked fishy for the Bengaluru police. They found that his personal identification documents were fake. This led them to asking for documents of the rest of the residents in the house. It was found that they were living in India on false documents and had even made fake Aadhaar card. Upon investigating further the police learnt that the three were from Pakistan following which they were all arrested.

While many TV channels beamed that this was a case of terrorism, it turned out to be a love story.

The four had met in Qatar. Shihab fell in love with Sameera and since their parents opposed the marriage they decided to break the law.

The parents of the girl took her back to Pakistan. The couple however kept in touch and one day decided that they wanted to be together. The girl along with the other Pakistani couple also in love with each other decided to come to India. They left from Pakistan to Nepal where Shihab was waiting for them. He then got them down to Bihar from where they made their journey to Bengaluru. Once in Bengaluru he made fake documents for them. However they were caught by the police on Thursday.

