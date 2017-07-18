How Pakistan is adding fire to the Indo-China standoff

Flashing fake news on news channels and spreading false propaganda has become a norm in Pakistan. When the Dunya News TV flashed the news that 158 Indian soldiers had been killed by China at Doklam, it was very clear that the news was fake.

The news was being reported at a time when neither nor Pakistan's all weather friend China had spoken about any confrontation. The ground reality is that there is a face off at Doklam, but the situation is quiet.

Dawn TV too aired a similar report. Indian officials say that it is clear that both the channels fell prey to the false propaganda spread by the ISI and Pakistan army. It may be recalled that the Ministry for External Affairs had said that the news is completely baseless.

Officials say that the channels fell prey to the propaganda being spread by the Pakistan army. The official also said that the fake clips of Chinese rockets being launched into India was also provided by the army in Pakistan.

It appears to be a well-thought out strategy, officials say. While India and China are in a stand off since the past five weeks, Pakistan is trying add fuel to the fire. There has been no resolution as yet between India and China and both countries are looking for a diplomatic resolution. India is confident that there would be a solution in sight soon. In the midst of this, the machinery in Pakistan feels that it can add fuel to the fire by circulating such fake clips and spreading false propaganda.

