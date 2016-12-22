How much is a terrorist paid? Find out HERE

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of terrorist attacks in the past couple of months. Terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been the primary groups which have been targetting the valley since the unrest began on July 8 following the death of Burhan Wani.

The payments are divided into two scales: foreign and local militants. The foreign militants are those who come in from Pakistan and carry out the attack and are often paid more than the locals. Police officials, army personnel and Intelligence Bureau sleuths have prepared a chart of their estimated earnings.

The figures were arrived at on the basis of interrogation of the terrorists who had been arrested in the recent months.

What the terrorist earns?

At the time of recruitment:

Monthly salary:

Best terrorist award:

Salary for group chief/commander:

Compensation for family of killed terrorist:

One time payment for terrorist who 'retires'

Foreign terrorist: Rs 2,00,000

Local: 2,00,000

Beating demonetisation:

When the Modi sarkar announced on November 8, 2016, that the Rs 500 and 1,000 will no longer be legal tender, it was meant to hit terror financing hard. Terrorism was being mainly funded by the fake currency syndicate which dealt only in the Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.

Since then, terrorists have found various ways of raising finances to fund their activities. The LeT set up an exclusive module only to rob banks. In fact this module has been involved in three bank robberies in Kashmir in the past 50 days.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maualana Masood Azhar also speaks about beating demonetisation in an article that he wrote in the Qalam, a mouth-piece of the outfit. He says that the Kashmiri Mujahideens will not be affected financially. They will get smaller currency by exchanging dollars and Euros, he further writes.

