How many Nirbhayas? Twitteratis question rise in rape cases

New Delhi, May 16: In the wake of three gruesome rape cases in recent times that shocked the nation once again, users of micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Tuesday trended the hashtag-- #और_कितनी_निर्भया (How many Nirbhayas?).

The social media users lamented the fact that repeats of the gruesome 2012 gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya case continue unabated in the country. Recently, the Supreme Court had upheld the death penalty of four accused in the Nirbhaya case.

However, in a chilling repeat of the 2012 case that brought the entire country on the streets demanding the government to provide better safety measures to women, a 23-year-old woman was recently gang-raped and murdered in Rohtak, Haryana.

Reports say the Rohtak victim was drugged, gang-raped and later her head was smashed with bricks. One more case of sexual violence from Rohtak has also emerged. A 10-year-old was repeatedly raped by her stepfather. Now, the minor is five months pregnant.

One more woman, a native of Sikkim, was gang-raped by three men inside a moving vehicle in the national capital region on Sunday. After the gang-rape, the victim was thrown out of the car by the accused.

Here we bring you few tweets:

अगर लोग अपनी मानसिकता नही बदल सकते तो ना जाने फिर #और_कितनी_निर्भया ऐसे ही शिकार बनती रहेगी https://t.co/BK6lWSLl3s — Anup Rathour (@anup_rathour) May 16, 2017

Another case of brutal rape. This time in Haryana. When will this country become safe for women #और_कितनी_निर्भया will media raise voice?? — RR (@RR4900) May 16, 2017

Its such a shame on d society that we are in d nation whr gauraksha is darma but naari raksha is not #और_कितनी_निर्भया — Kratika Sharma (@kratika4feb) May 16, 2017

