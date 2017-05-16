How many Nirbhayas? Twitteratis question rise in rape cases

Users of social media expressed anger and anguish over the rise in the number of horrific rape incidents reported from across the country.


New Delhi, May 16: In the wake of three gruesome rape cases in recent times that shocked the nation once again, users of micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Tuesday trended the hashtag-- #और_कितनी_निर्भया (How many Nirbhayas?).

The social media users lamented the fact that repeats of the gruesome 2012 gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya case continue unabated in the country. Recently, the Supreme Court had upheld the death penalty of four accused in the Nirbhaya case.

However, in a chilling repeat of the 2012 case that brought the entire country on the streets demanding the government to provide better safety measures to women, a 23-year-old woman was recently gang-raped and murdered in Rohtak, Haryana.

Reports say the Rohtak victim was drugged, gang-raped and later her head was smashed with bricks. One more case of sexual violence from Rohtak has also emerged. A 10-year-old was repeatedly raped by her stepfather. Now, the minor is five months pregnant.

One more woman, a native of Sikkim, was gang-raped by three men inside a moving vehicle in the national capital region on Sunday. After the gang-rape, the victim was thrown out of the car by the accused.

Here we bring you few tweets:

