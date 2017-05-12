‘How many lies, Arvind?’: Kapil Mishra’s mother questions ‘corrupt’ Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 12: After Kapil Mishra, the former Aam Aadmi Party leader who has accused Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in corruption cases, his mother, Annapoorna Mishra, on Friday joined her son to target the AAP chief.

In an open letter to Kejriwal, Annapoorna, a former Bharatiya Janata Party politician said, "How many lies, Arvind? How many?... Lies will not help you. Be afraid of god."

"I never thought my son would ask you questions and you would avoid them," she wrote in Hindi, adding that "whenever I met you, you always talked about probity in public life."

"Remember you came to my house and said to me - 'I want to take Kapil in the party and make him contest the election but he is not listening'. He only wanted to be part of a movement, but you came to me saying you need him," she wrote.

"You worked with Kapil but never understood him. He is very stubborn. He hasn't eaten anything for three days. As a mother, I request you to give him what he has asked...a small information. He is not an agent of anybody but of the truth."

Annapoorna was the first mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation after Delhi's civic body was trifurcated.

Currently, Kapil, who was sacked from AAP's primary membership, is on a hunger strike, demanding the details of foreign trips undertaken by AAP leaders.

"Today my son is being accused of being an agent of BJP. I never thought Kejriwal would behave in such a manner. I asked Kejriwal to speak out on the issue related to the alleged tanker scam. Anyway, my son was never interested in joining the AAP and it was Kejriwal who wanted Kapil to join the AAP," Annapoorna told reporters.

"Kapil Mishra has a higher stature than Kejriwal's as there is no corruption allegation against the sacked water minister," she added.

OneIndia News