'How many heads will you bring for 2 soldiers' asks Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress party leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday questioned the government's response to the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press conference at the party headquarter, Sibal referred to Sushma Swaraj's statement on mutilation of Indian soldier Hemraj in 2013 when UPA II was in power.

Jab 2013 mein Hemraj ka sar kata tha,Sushma ji ne kaha, ki ek ke badle 10 laayenge.Mein PM se pochna chahta hun ki 2 ke badle kitne?:K Sibal pic.twitter.com/KRMbDs3vcq — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

Sibal asked 'In 2013, when Hemraj was beheaded, Sushmaji had said they will bring 10 heads from the other side.' Now I ask PM how many heads he will bring for two soldiers'. Lance Naik Hemraj's body was mutilated by Pakistan's Border Action Team along the Line of Control in 2013.

Also, Sibal asked the possibility of full time strategy in absence of full time Defence Minister. 'After surgical strike we were assured that such attacks would not recur. But violence is on the rise' he further said.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP government, he said in the last 35 months 135 soldiers have been killed. Who is responsible for this' , he asked. He called for strong action against Pakistan.

OneIndia News