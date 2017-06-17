How to link Aadhaar with bank account

Aadhaar has been mandatory for bank accounts and transactions of Rs 50,000 and above. It becomes mandatory to link your Aadhaar with your bank account before December 31 failing which you will lose your account.

The process is not difficult if you have an Aadhaar card. Here are the steps one can follow to link Aadhaar with your bank account.

Link Aadhaar with bank account online:

Login to the internet banking service of your bank.

Find the "Update Aadhar Card Details" option or "Aadhaar Card Seeding" option and click on it. On clicking, you will be directed to another page.

Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer.

Status will be communicated on your registered mobile number

Link Aadhaar card to bank account via SMS:

If your mobile number is registered with the Bank, then you can link your Aadhaar number to your bank account through SMS.

SBI customer should send SMS to 567676 in the following format: UID(space)Aadhaar number(space)Account number.

If the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to Account, an SMS reply will be sent to you.

If your mobile number is registered with the Bank, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request.

Many other banks are still in the process of introducing the SMS facility to link Aadhaar. Check back with your bank for updates.

Link Aadhaar card to your bank account from ATM:

Some banks like SBI offer an option for seeding Aadhaar from an ATM

After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, Select the menu "Service - Registrations"

In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)

You can now select the Account type (Savings/Checking) after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number.

OneIndia News