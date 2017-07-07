How Lalu's family bagged a Rs 90 crore plot for a throw away sum of Rs 62 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation today carried out raids at 12 different places including the residence of former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The CBI is probing the alleged misconduct in giving out contracts for railway hotels.

An internal file of the CBI dating back to August 2005 suggests that the Railway board had allowed private companies to run hotels. CBI sources tell OneIndia that a preliminary enquiry had been conducted and it was shown that two private companies in Ranchi and Puri were allowed to run railway hotels.

The private company in question was the Sujata Hotels which had won the contract for the BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri. Ironically on the same day that the contract was awarded two acres of land were sold to Delight Marketing, the CBI inquiry had also found.

CBI officials say that the Delight Marketing Company is controlled by Sarala Gupta, wife of former Union Minister for Corporate Affairs, Premchand Gupta. The former minister is a member of the Rashtriya Lok Dal of which Lalu Yadav is the boss.

The CBI says that the land was transferred at a dirt cheap cost of Rs 62 lakh. In fact there were 10 land deeds that were executed by Harsh and Vijay Kochhar of the Sujata Hotels in favour of Delight Marketing. The Delight Marketing Company in turn transferred the land to Lalu's wife Rabri Devi and son and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi for a throw away sum of Rs 62 lakh. The CBI says that the land in question is estimated at Rs 90 crore.

OneIndia News