How Iqbal Kaskar ran brother Dawood Ibrahim's real estate business in Mumbai

Investigations that led up to the arrest of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim revealed that he was involved in the extortion of huge sums of money. The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell picked up Kaskar from his residence in Mumbai. The arrest was led by former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma who took charge of the AEC this month.

Police sources say that one builder who had suffered huge losses since demonetisation had filed the complaint. The source said that Kaskar and his men continued to harass him for money. Fed up, the builder lodged a complaint with the Thane police.

During the investigation it was revealed that Kaskar was running an extortion racket on behalf of his brother and had targeted builders from Thane, Ulhasnagar and Dombivili. It was further revealed that Kaskar and his men were also threatening the builders.

The complainant approached the Thane police commissioner, Parambir Singh. The case was then handed over to the AEC. Police sources say that Kaskar who was deported from United Arab Emirates in 2003 was running his brother Dawood's real estate business in an around Mumbai.

This is not the first time that Kaskar has had a brush with the law. He had been arrested in connection with an extortion case in 2015 and was later granted bail.

He was also accused of playing a role in the Sara Sahara case in which a building had come illegally on a government land. He was however acquitted in the case in 2007.

Police sources said that they would be producing him before the court today and are also likely to book him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

