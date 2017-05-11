How India convinced the ICJ in 20 minutes not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav

Last week an Intelligence Bureau report was shared with the Union Government in which it was stated that Pakistan was expediting the process to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav, former Navy officer who was accused of being an Indian spy. Alarmed, India decided to move fast and sent one of the best lawyers, Harish Salve to The Hague to argue before the International Court of Justice.
Just 20 minutes to go
The IB report was concrete and clearly suggested that Pakistan would hang Jadhav soon. The government took the information very seriously and dashed Salve off to The Hague. There was 20 minutes for the registry of the International Court of Justice to close. Salve gave a quick and intense briefing of the case. Sources say that Salve was extremely convincing and managed to put-forth India's case very convincingly.
Execution stayed
The ICJ was convinced with the argument. It felt that the matter needed to be heard at length. Both sides needed to be heard and if the hanging took place it would amount to travesty of justice. The ICJ felt that the relief for an interim stay on the execution of Jadhav had to be granted. The stay was granted, following which the registry wrote to Pakistan conveying to them about the decision.
Case to come up on Monday
While granting the interim stay on the execution, the ICJ noted that India's application would be formally adjudicated on Monday. Pakistan too has said that it would put-forth its case before the ICJ. India on the other hand would tell the court that Pakistan has flouted the Vienna Convention while denying consular access to Jadhav. India has made 17 such requests to Pakistan and all have been rejected.
Pak PM in a huddle
Following the ICJ order, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif met with the army chief to discuss the next course of action. The meeting between Sharif and army chief, General Qamar Bajwa was also attended by ISI Director General, Lt Gen. Naveed Mukthar.
The meeting is considered to be significant considering the relations between the civilian government and the army has been sour. Geo New while quoting sources said that the PM was briefed about the order.
The Jadhav case
India said that Jadhav was held on the Iran-Pakistan border. He was fraudulently tried for espionage and was also denied a counsel. India has been seeking consular access, but has been denied permission, the ICJ was told. India began by saying that the arrest in the first place was a dubious one. India has maintained that he was a Navy officer turned businessman. He was on a business visit, when Pakistan picked him up.
