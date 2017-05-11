How India convinced the ICJ in 20 minutes not to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak PM in a huddle

Following the ICJ order, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif met with the army chief to discuss the next course of action. The meeting between Sharif and army chief, General Qamar Bajwa was also attended by ISI Director General, Lt Gen. Naveed Mukthar.

The meeting is considered to be significant considering the relations between the civilian government and the army has been sour. Geo New while quoting sources said that the PM was briefed about the order.