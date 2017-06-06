How ghost of Burhan Wani is haunting young couples in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 6: Life in violence-hit Kashmir is pretty uncertain. The residents of the Valley say they are not sure what "turmoil" might befall them the very next minute. Amid tension, conflict and uncertainty, the residents of the Valley are somehow managing their day-to-day life.

But normalcy is a far cry in Kashmir, especially since April as the Valley is seeing a repeat of the last year's violence. If on one hand, the youngsters are protesting and pelting stones against the army on streets of Kashmir, on the other, the Pakistani-sponsored terrorists are repeatedly attacking the border areas.

In such a situation, this summer the Valley is gearing up to host weddings of young couples. Traditionally, Kashmiris host weddings during summers. However, there is very little time for families to organise marriage ceremonies this year.

The weddings in the Valley--likely to start from June 28 (after Ramzan) had to get over by July 7--as July 8 marks the first death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujhadeen commander, Burhan Wani.

Last year, Burhan was killed in a gunfight with the security forces, following which the Valley erupted in violence. Observers say protesters might renew their agitation on Burhan's first death anniversary.

Thus a host of weddings are scheduled to take place within a gap of 10 days between June 28 and July 7 to avoid any problems.

Report says that there is so much of rush to organise weddings that waazas (the traditional Kashmiri cooks), tent house owners and photographers, to name a few are finding it hard to give dates to the clients.

If on one hand, a few Kahsmiri couples are dreaming to get married soon, others are reluctant to start new lives as they don't feel like celebrating when many are dying and getting injured in the Valley on a daily basis.

Residents say it is not just weddings, every important function and celebration in the Valley is shrouded in violence.

