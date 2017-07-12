How did terrorists attack Amarnath yatra despite specific intel?

A week before the Amarnath yatra commenced, there was a specific intelligence warning about the same being under threat from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The alert was too specific in nature and even warned that it would the Lashkar which will carry out the attack.

It may be recalled that OneIndia had reported that the the yatra was under threat from Lashkar militants and the alert was Grade A.

There are many questions being asked as to how this attack took place despite the alert being so specific in nature. Officials say that all arrangements were in place and security was tight. The Director General of the CRPF, R R Bhatnagar told reporters that the pilgrims had not registered themselves with the Amarnath shrine board. Moreover they were not part of the yatra convoy that is escorted by the security forces. He also said that they had violated the 7 pm curfew on movement of yatris.

Officials say that a tragic incident had taken place and it was not the time to play the blame game. There were lapses and they need to be looked into so that a fix is found. While all accounts leading up to the incident will be taken stock of, the top priority as of now is to find the terrorists, the officer also added.

OneIndia News