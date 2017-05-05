"How did Mamata Banerjee's nephew buy a Rs 100 crore bungalow?"

How did West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's nephew purchase a Rs 100 crore bungalow. This was the question posed by the BJP which alleged that several leaders of the Trinamool Congress and their family members had income disproportionate to their known source of income.

The TMC maintains that it is not corrupt. However does the West Bengal CM has an explanation about how her nephew purchased this bungalow. We want to know how Abhishek Banerjee could afford to buy a bungalow for Rs 100 crore asked, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The leader went on to stay that he would make documents public. Once we do this, we will release the property documents of TMC vice president, Mukul Roy and minister Subhendu Adhikary, the BJP leader also said. Interestingly both these TMC leaders are named in the case filed by the CBI in connection with the Narada sting.

The BJP leader said that many TMC leaders would be in jail soon. There are corruption charges galore and they will sit in jail very soon, he also said. Mamata however hit back at a rally and said that if they do it, then people will send lakhs of BJP workers behind bars.

She also said that the BJP was spreading lies and they are a party of rioters.

OneIndia News