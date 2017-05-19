How did Chautala pass the Class XII exam when he took Class X examination

A week ago it was reported that Om Prakash Chautala had passed the Class XII exam from the Tihar jail where he is serving a jail term after being convicted in the teachers recruitment scam. His family members went on to say that he had passed the exam with an A grade.

The fact of the matter is that he took his Class X exam and is still awaiting the results. The Hindustan Times reported based on documents that the 82-year-old Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo took Class X examination last month with subjects, including social science, science and technology, Hindi, Indian culture and heritage, and business studies through Hindi medium. Class X result will be declared in the first week of June, said officials. Even Class XII results are expected to be declared by the end of May.

Earlier this week Chautala's son, Abhay Singh was quoted by newspapers saying that his father who was on parole had gone back to jail last month to appear for the Class XII exam. He also said that his father had secured A grade in the results declared recently.

The HT report while quoting sources in the NIOS said that they were taken by surprise when they heard the news. The jail officials too expressed ignorance about the matter and said that they had not received any report card in this regard. If he got it at his residence, then they do not know about it, the jail authorities also said.

OneIndia News