How to check petrol, diesel prices on app, website and SMS

Petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily. Everyday the rate of petrol and diesel prices will witness a change. There are many ways to find out how to check the price of petrol and diesel.

You can check the price of petrol and diesel either through SMS, app and website.

How to check petrol, diesel prices through app:

Indian Oil's mobile app, called "Fuel@IOC - IndianOil", also enables customers to check current prices.

This mobile application by Indian Oil is available on both Google Play and Apple Store, for Android and iPhone phone users.

Check on website:

Prices can be checked on iocl.com

On the website go to RO locator

Once there you can see the prices

How to check petrol, diesel prices through SMS:

Send an SMS in this format

SMS RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE to 92249-92249

OneIndia News