How to check for latest Petrol, Diesel price via SMS

Starting today, June 16, petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily. Oil companies and retailers will change fuel rates across the country every day depending on the fluctuations in international oil prices to petrol pump owners and end customers. The daily price revision is an initiative for ensuring the best possible prices to the customers as well as improved transparency in the pricing mechanism.

Customers can find the revised prices daily when they visit the petrol pumps. However there are more convenient options to find out the revised date. Customers can also find out the dynamic rates via sms and IOCL's mobile app.

How to check latest petrol and diesel price via SMS:

The daly updated prices of petrol, diesel would be available on Indian Oil's mobile app Fuel@IOC.

To check the price applicable in your city send SMS RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE to 92249-92249.

The Dealer Code of each petrol pump would be prominently displayed in the petrol pump premises.

OneIndia News