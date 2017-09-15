How Centre bungled on the affidavit on Rohingya Muslims in SC

Rohingya Crisis: No affidavit filed by Centre in SC over deportation of refugees | Oneindia News

There was a great deal of confusion on whether the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on the Rohingya Muslim issue or not. As per the submission of the Centre on a plea against deportation, it was said that the Rohingyas posed a security threat and could be lured by the Islamic State.

Hours later, Minister of State for Home Kirren Rijiju said that the Centre had not filed any affidavit in court. However it came to light that it was a draft affidavit that was served and that became public.

The Centre will now file a fresh affidavit in which some details would be fine tuned. The lawyer on whom the affidavit was served also said that it was a mistake.

Now with the Centre deciding to file a fresh affidavit, the question is will its stand on the Rohingyas change? The Ministry for Home Affairs is clear that they would have to be deported. It would continue to maintain that they pose a security risk and terror groups are tapping them.

In the fresh affidavit likely to be filed on Monday, the Centre would stick to it point. However it would add fresh inputs into the affidavit. Moreover the Centre would also suggest measures and recourse for the Rohingyas outside the country. It would make it clear that illegal immigrants cannot continue to live in India as they would be exploited by terrorists.

OneIndia News