How can voluntary marriage be love jihad, man tells SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court in which it is stated that if an adult Hindu woman converts to Islam and marries a Muslim man, it does not amount to love jihad.

Shafin Jahan from Kerala challenged the order of the Kerala High Court which annulled his marriage. He said that he had met the lady with his family in response to an advertisement posted on a marriage website in August 2016.

The marriage was challenged by the parents of the girl. The Kerala High Court however annulled the marriage calling it a product of radicalisation and love jihad. The court had also contended that the lady was influenced and indoctrinated to convert.

Jahan however argued that the lady had converted out of her own free will. The marriage took place months after she had contended, he also said. He said that the order of the HC was an insult to the independence of women in India.

