How BJP will easily elect its candidate as next President of India with ease

The BJP is likely not to have any problem in electing its choice of candidate as the next President of India. The numbers are stacking up very well for the BJP with several parties such as the YSR Congress, TRS and the AIADMK coming forward with their support.

Rashtrapathi Bhavan will be occupied by our candidate, a top BJP source informed OneIndia. The Presidential elections are scheduled for July once Pranab Mukherjee's term comes to an end.

While the YSR Congress has said that it would back the BJP's candidate, all eyes would be on the BJD which has been non-comital so far. The AIADMK too in all probability will support the NDA.

The BJP says that their candidate would be an insider. There would be no independent figure as their candidate for the next President of India. BJP sources say that the name of Jharkhand Governor is almost finalised.

BJP sources say that in the electoral college even after the mammoth win in the Uttar Pradesh elections 2017, they were short by around 17,500 votes. However with parties such as the YSR Congress, TRS and even the AIADMK indicating their support, those numbers have been covered with ease.

In the past few days here were the names that did the round to become the next President of India- L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajanikanth, Draupadi Murmu and Uma Bharti. The opposition on the hand has been contemplating making these persons their choice of candidate- Sharad Pawar, Meira Kumar, Gopal Krishna Gandhi and Sharad Yadav.

OneIndia News