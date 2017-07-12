How an extra-marital affair was busted due to an e-challan

A man from Ahmedabad was almost sent to prison after a traffic e-challan was sent to his house which exposed his alleged extra-marital affair.

The man's wife sought a police to help her find the information about the Dupatta clad woman sitting behind his bike after a e-challan ws delivered at her home.

The woman and his son had approached Ghatlodiya police station and asked her the whereabouts of the mysterious woman.

According to police, the e-challan is sent when the trafic offenders break any trafic law, the CCTV cameras, with automatic system challan system will directly sends e-memo (or traffic e-challan) to the vehicle owner's residential address.

However, the man had informed police that the Dupatta clad woman works in his office and that he had just offered her lift. Also he is not involved in any kind of extra marital affair with anyone. The police are currently investigating the case.

This isn't the first time the technology as exposed an alleged affair.

