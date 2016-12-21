How almonds fund terror activities in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 21: The National Investigating Agency is probing a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California almonds (badam giri). The NIA has learnt the import was taking place through the Trade Facilitation Centres located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch district.

The NIA says that this is in gross violation of the state policy of prohibition on trade in 'third-party origin goods.' Preliminary investigations have found that the money raised through this mechanism was being used to fund terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union government has directed the NIA to probe thoroughly into the matter. The NIA has been probing the various sources of funds that is being raised in the Valley to fund terror. The Intelligence Bureau has been saying that terrorists have been coming up with various ideas to raise funds to carry on with their activities.

The NIA has filed an FIR and presented the same before the special NIA court at Jammu. Searches are being conducted at various places. The NIA team is also inspecting various documents in this regard.

OneIndia News