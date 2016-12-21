Maharashtra: Hotel fire in Gondia leaves six dead

Six people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse flames.

Gondia (Maharashtra), Dec 21: At least six persons were killed when a fire broke out in Hotel Bindal in Maharashtra' Gondia town early on Wednesday, an official said.

"The blaze was noticed around 3.30 am when the victims were fast asleep. Six men have been charred to death. Some others are feared trapped inside," Gondia police officer Jitendra Borkar told IANS.

Five fire tenders and tankers were pressed into service to battle the flames which were brought under control after nearly seven hours.

A search is on to rescue some other guests feared trapped in the hotel. The cause of the fire is being investigated, Borkar added.

A tribal-dominated district, Gondia is around 170 km east of Nagpur and bordering Madhya Pradesh.

IANS

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 13:12 [IST]
