Gondia (Maharashtra), Dec 21: At least six persons were killed when a fire broke out in Hotel Bindal in Maharashtra' Gondia town early on Wednesday, an official said.

"The blaze was noticed around 3.30 am when the victims were fast asleep. Six men have been charred to death. Some others are feared trapped inside," Gondia police officer Jitendra Borkar told IANS.

#WATCH: Man escapes from a hotel building which caught fire in Maharashtra's Gondia. 6 people had died. pic.twitter.com/08fPe6DOmg — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

Five fire tenders and tankers were pressed into service to battle the flames which were brought under control after nearly seven hours.

A search is on to rescue some other guests feared trapped in the hotel. The cause of the fire is being investigated, Borkar added.

A tribal-dominated district, Gondia is around 170 km east of Nagpur and bordering Madhya Pradesh.

IANS

