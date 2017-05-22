Host of leaders to attend Karunanidhi's birthday bash but DMK chief himself may not

Leaders of non-NDA parties are all set to come together on June 3 as DMK Chief M Karunanidhi turns 94. While the meeting is expected to be a grand affair, M Karunanidhi himself may not be able to attend the celebrations owing to ill health.

The working President of DMK, M K Stalin stated that a decision on Karunanidhi participating in the gala will be subjected to doctor's suggestion. "Doctors have advised him to take rest. Considering his condition on the day, if doctors permit, Karunanidhi will attend the event," M K Stalin said. The DMK is all set to celebrate Karunanidhi's birthday on June 3 at 5 PM in Chennai's Royapeta YMCA ground with a meeting.

Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Seetharam Yechury, Farooq Abdullah, Lalu Prasad Yadav, D Raja, Derek O'Brien, Khader Mohideen, Sharad Pawar, Narayanaswamy will be among the leaders who are expected to be in attendance. "This is only a birthday celebrations and not a political meeting. There will not be any discussions on the Presidential elections," M K Stalin claimed. He reiterated that the largest congregation of opposition party leaders ahead of the presidential elections will have no discussions on the matter.

While invitations have been sent out to all political parties that the DMK considers a friend, DMK supremo may end up not attending the event. This was supposed to be Karunanidhi's big public appearance after a bout of illness towards the end of 2016 restricted him indoors. The DMK has made it a point to release pictures of M Karunanidhi every now and then to assure people that the 93-year-old leader was healthy.

OneIndia News