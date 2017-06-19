Hospital declares newborn baby dead; family realises baby is alive minutes before burial

New Delhi, June 19: A new born baby was found alive after doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital declared it dead and handed it over to the family members in a polythene bag.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a 28-year-old woman, in her fifth month of pregnancy, underwent an emergency operation after she was brought to the hospital bleeding heavily.

"Around 6.15 am, we were told that the baby was born dead and accordingly they wrapped up the baby in a piece of cloth and polythene and handed it over to us. While taking the baby to the cremation ground, we detected a movement of the baby. On unwrapping the packet, we discovered that the baby was alive and moving his fingers and legs. Immediately, we rushed back to the hospital," a family member said.

She said that "while the family members were taking the baby to the cremation ground, they detected movement of the baby. On unwrapping the packet, family members discovered that the baby was alive and moving his fingers and legs. Thereafter, immediately the family members rushed back to the Safdarjung Hospital's Emergency Department and consulted the doctors. The baby has been admitted and is being treated.'

The family members have accused the doctors of medical negligence. The medical authorities have said they will try to find out why this happened.Pratima Mittal, head of Safdarjung Hospital's Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department, said there is a medical norm which prevents doctors from reviving a pre-mature baby with a weight below 500gm, if found lifeless initially.

IANS