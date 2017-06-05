Horse broke into a car's windshield in Jaipur

In a freak accident, a horse broke into a car's windshield after collision between the two in Jacob road in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A video showed the horse stuck in the windshield unable to come out of the car. The photos of the accident went viral on Sunday evening showed a horse stuck in the car. The horse is being pulled out of the vehicle by people who were present on the spot and recorded the video of the act.

Both car driver and horse have suffered injuries, reported ANI.

#WATCH Horse broke into a car's windshield after collision between the two. Horse and car driver suffered injuries #Jaipur (04 June) pic.twitter.com/YxN2CBFw4s — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017

OneIndia News