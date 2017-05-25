Hopes fading as search for missing Sukhoi and two pilots continues

There has been no positive news after search operations resumed for the missing Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft its two pilots. The fighter jet went missing soon after take-off from Tezpur airbase in Assam. It lost radar and radio contact with the controlling station around 11.10 a.m. near Arunachal Pradesh's Doulasang area, an area adjoining China, 60 km north of Tezpur.

Search and rescue operations continue but without any result and bad weather hampering the process, officials said "Till now, no breakthrough has been made in locating the aircraft and its pilots," the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday.

An IAF C-130 aircraft with electro-optical payload, an Advanced Light Helicopter, and Chetak helicopters were tasked for the search operation on Wednesday. Su-30 aircraft with recce capability are also being utilised for locating the missing aircraft, the air force said.

Apart from the aerial assets, four ground teams of IAF personnel, nine of the Indian Army and two of state administration were deployed on different axis to scour the area.

"Marginal weather prevailing in the area being searched is hampering and impeding the operation," an IAF statement said. China, meanwhile, said it has "no information" about the missing Indian Air Force jet and warned India not to disturb peace in the border area while searching for it.

The Su-30 jet with two pilots on board took off from the IAF Tezpur air base, located about 172 km from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh around 9.30 a.m. on a routine training mission.

OneIndia News