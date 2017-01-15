Hope Sidhu doesn't drown in 'sinking ship': Rijiju

New Delhi, Jan 15: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday ridiculed cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for joining the "sinking ship" of the Congress. "Navjot Singh Sidhu is a great colleague. I hope he doesn't get drowned in a sinking ship. India had tolerated Congress for 60 long years," the Union Minister of State for Home said on Twitter.

Sidhu, a former BJP Lok Sabha from Amritsar, was formally inducted into the Congress on Sunday.

The former cricketer is expected to contest the February 4 Punjab assembly election from Amritsar East, part of the parliamentary constituency he had represented from 2004-14.

IANS