Hope final decision also comes India's way: AG Mukul Rohatgi on Jadhav's verdict

In major relief for India, the International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav till a final decision is taken. Judge Ronny Abraham, President of the court, reading out the court verdict also asked Pakistan to inform it of all the measures it has taken to implement the order.

India on Monday had sought the court's intervention for an immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence, fearing that the Indian national may be executed even before the ICJ decided the case.

Meanwhile, attorney general Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday said that Indian stand is victorious and congratulates all concerned persons, especially the External Affairs Ministry.

He said,''The entire thing was a charade, Pakistan completely blown by this decision. The decision is certainly binding for both states.''

Rohatgi further said,''Hope that final decision also comes India's way and we can see Jadhav come back home.''

The International Court of Justice on Thursday pronounced its verdict on India's appeal against the death sentence handed to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court.

