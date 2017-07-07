Honour killing: Woman stabbed to death by brother in Uttar Pradesh

Posted By: PTI
Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 7: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother at Subhash Nagar locality here, police said.

Following a heated argument with her sister, Kamil killed her last evening, said K P Singh, station house officer of the New Mandi Police Station.

He later surrendered before the police and confessed to having stabbed his sister after an argument over her "bad activities" that had tarnished the "family's honour," the SHO said.

The accused was arrested and the body has been sent for a post mortem, police said.

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 14:35 [IST]
