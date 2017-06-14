Home Ministry gaffe: A report on India's border shows photo of Spain-Morocco border

In a major gaffe, Home Ministry's annual report titled 'floodlighting along the border' shows the photo of Spain-Morocco border which was taken in 2006.

The photograph reportedly shows a region of Spanish border in the north coast of Africa that have a fenced and floodlit border with Morocco.

The ministry report is about India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh which has been floodlit to prevent terrorists and immigrants. The report claims that 647 km of India's border has been floodlit.

The photograph on the report is, however, of Spain-Morocco border taken in 2006 by Spanish photographer Javier Moyano, said reports.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has reportedly demanded an explanation over the matter and said that if it's a mistake by the ministry, then they will apologise.

The BSF officers are however scurrying for answers.

OneIndia News