Home Ministry gaffe: A report on India's border shows photo of Spain-Morocco border

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

In a major gaffe, Home Ministry's annual report titled 'floodlighting along the border' shows the photo of Spain-Morocco border which was taken in 2006.

A file photo of security forces guarding border (Image for representation only)
A file photo of security forces guarding border (Image for representation only)

The photograph reportedly shows a region of Spanish border in the north coast of Africa that have a fenced and floodlit border with Morocco.

The ministry report is about India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh which has been floodlit to prevent terrorists and immigrants. The report claims that 647 km of India's border has been floodlit.

The photograph on the report is, however, of Spain-Morocco border taken in 2006 by Spanish photographer Javier Moyano, said reports.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has reportedly demanded an explanation over the matter and said that if it's a mistake by the ministry, then they will apologise.

The BSF officers are however scurrying for answers.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

home ministry, india, border, spain, morocco, photo, bsf

Other articles published on Jun 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...