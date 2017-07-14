Home ministry assures to unite Pakistani bride, Lucknow groom

The Union home ministry has come to the rescue of a couple seeking intervention to resolve the visa issue plaguing their wedding plans. Lucknow boy Syed Shariq Hashmi and Karachi-based girl Sadia Mehran, whose plan to get married had earlier received a jolt with the Indian high commission in Islamabad rejecting the girl's visa twice.

Earlier, Sadia had sought home minister's and external affairs minister's help through Twitter to issue visitors visa to family members which had been held up. This denial of visa had put their wedding slated for August 1, in jeopardy.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh's office responded to a TOI reporter's tweet about the plight of Syed, and Sadia. The home minister's office responded to the tweet on Thursday seeking details of Sadia's visa application. "The couple should not lose hope. We will make all efforts to get the issue sorted. The details will have to be looked into," said an official from the HMO has said.

The couple's marriage was fixed in 2012, when Sadia visited Lucknow. Both families conversed over phone and never met since then. They never thought that marriage would be at stake because of a visa denial. Meanwhile, Syed had also sought Swaraj's help.

Seeking help, Sadia had tweeted, "Es beti ki help kariye (Please help this daughter). You are my only hope".

OneIndia News