Home Minister chairs high level meeting to review internal security

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a high level meeting at North Block in New Delhi and met top security officials to review the internal security of the country. During the hour-long meeting, the Home Minister took stock of the prevailing situation in hinterland and border areas.

The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain, RAW Chief, Home Secretary.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra met Union home minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the issues concerning the state with him.

During the 40-minute meeting, Singh and Vohra reviewed the ground situation in the valley and the steps taken to control it. Issues like the situation along the border, where two soldiers were beheaded by the Pakistan Army, also figured in the meeting.

