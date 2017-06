The holiday list 2018 for central government employees is available now. The list of compulsory and restricted holidays 2018 for central government employees is available now. Central government employees in New Delhi and outside the capital city shall observe the following list of holidays.

Compulsory holiday list 2018

List of Central Government Compulsary Holidays 2018 Sl. No Holiday Date Day 1 Republic Day 26 January Friday 2 Maha Shivaratri 14 February Wednesday 3 Holi 13 March Monday 4 Mahavir Jayanti 29 March Thursday 5 Good Friday 30 March Friday 6 Buddha Purnima 30 April Monday 7 Idu'l Fitr 16 June Saturday 8 Independence Day 15 August Wednesday 9 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) 22 August Wednesday 10 Janmashtami 03 September Monday 11 Muharam 21 September Friday 12 Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday 02 October Tuesday 13 Dussehra 19 October Friday 14 Diwali (Deepavali) 07 November Wednesday 15 Milad-Un_nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of prophet Mohammad) 21 November Wednesday 16 Guru Nanak's Birthday 23 November Friday 17 Christmas Day 25 December Tuesday

