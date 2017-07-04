Hizbul's Salahuddin boasts of terror strikes, but his children enjoy state hospitality

Syed Salahuddin is the boss of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was recently proscribed as a global terrorist by the United States of America. On Monday he was on a Pakistani television channel boasting about attacks on India. He is single handedly responsible for killing Indian soldiers and police officers in the Kashmir Valley.

While this man spews venom against India everyday, one must not miss the hypocrisy when it comes to 6 out of his children drawing a salary from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Do take a look at this list:

Syed Salahuddin's sons:

Syed Shakeel Salahuddin: A medical assistant at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

Shahid Yusuf: Employed at the agriculture department in Srinagar.

Javed Yusuf: Computer operator at Soibugh's zonal education office, Srinagar.

Wahid Yusuf: Doctor at Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

Majid Yusuf: BE in computers from Srinagar.

His daughters:

Naseema: Government teacher at Dharmuna in Budgam district.

Akthara: Arts teacher in Kashmir

