A module of the Hizbul Mujahideen has been busted in Handwara in North Kashmir. Two persons part of the module were also arrested. The busting of the module is a major success for the Indian Armed Forces.

It was a joint operation of the state police and the Army. During the raid a war like store of ammunition was recovered from them. Last month, three over ground operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Shopian, South Kashmir.

OneIndia News