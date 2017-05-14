Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist trying to sneak into India from Nepal arrested

Sashastra Seema Bal on Sunday apprehended a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist trying to sneak into India from Nepal. According to reports, Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, who is 34-year old, was residing in Pakistan since 2003. Sadiq was involved in many violent crimes against civilians, including an attack on the STF camp. He was sent to India by his handler, for a specific mission.

Sadiq was involved in terrorist activities in Banihal area of Ramban district along with active group of Hizbul Mujahideen militants since 2002.

During the interrrogation, Sadiq said that in an attempt to carry out terrrorist attack in India, he left Pakistan and landed in Kathmandu on May 10 along with his accomplice Mohd Shafi. However, he was nabbed when he apprehended by SSB officials and Maharajganj District Police when he was unable to produce any documents to prove his identity. After physical search, a Pakistani passport and identity card having address of Village - Lala Musa, Tehsil - Kharian, District- Gujarat, State - Punjab, (Pakistan) were recovered.

Disguised as a vendor selling carpets and Kashmiri shawls, Sadiq Sadiq attempted to sneak into Indian from Nepal but later he was nabbed by SSB. Sadiq is well trained in weapons such as AK-47, Ak-56, SLR, Rocket Launcher (RPG7), Assault Rifle (G3 and G2) and grenades.

Earlier on Saturday, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa, who on Friday threatened to slit the throats of Hurriyat leaders for calling the Kashmir issue "political", quit the militant outfit on Saturday after the group refused to back his statement.

It is also believed that Militants from this group are believed to be behind the killing of Kashmiri Army officer Ummer Fayaz earlier this week.

OneIndia News