Hizbul desperately luring Musa back: Intelligence Buerau

With Zakir Musa walking out, the Hizbul Mujahideen's top leadership is now making desperate attempts to lure him back. Musa had in an audio clip last week threatened to behead Kashmir separatists and hang their heads at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

This had not gone down too well with the Hizbu;'s top leadership which distanced itself from the statement. Musa quit the outfit and said that he would spread the al-Qaeda ideology in the state.

Musa who took over as the outfit's commander in the Valley after the death of Burhan Wani on July 8 2016 had become quite popular among his ranks. Now the Hizbul leadership are finding it hard to replace him. Musa has a good number of youth who support him.

With Musa's subordinates refusing to replace him, the top leadership of the outfit is now trying to lure him back, Intelligence Bureau officials say. Without a youth leader, the Hizbul would find it hard to function and hence the leadership from Pakistan has been sending out feelers to Musa to return to the terror group.

OneIndia News