His name is Ahmed not Yasin Bhatkal says mother

Bengaluru, Dec 20: His name was Ahmed and they have been calling him Yasin Bhatkal all these years. They have troubled us a lot said Bibi Rehna, Yasin Bhatkal's mother.

Yasin was sentenced to death on Monday after being found guilty in connection with the Hyderabad, Dilsukhnagar blasts case.

There was an eerie silence in the coastal town of Bhatkal in Karnataka. At Yasin's home his mother and sister Maria Siddibapa said that the legal battle would continue. We will go in appeal to the High Court, they said.

"My son is being framed. He is innocent and the order of court on Monday was not a fair one," Yasin's mother said.

Yasin's sister Maria siddibapa said, "our hopes came crashing after today's verdict. But by God's grace we will appeal in the higher courts. We hope we will be able to prove my brother's innocence," she also said.

OneIndia News