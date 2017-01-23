Hirakhand Express derailment: NIA team reaches Kuneru

A team of the National Investigation Agency arrived at Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh to probe if there was a sabotage in Saturday's train accident or not. NIA officials from the Delhi and Hyderabad units are gathering information about the accident. Thirty-nine persons were killed after seven coaches of the Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday at 11 pm.

The railways claimed that it could have been a case of sabotage. Preliminary investigations showed that there was a breakage of the tongue rail near the Kuneru railway station which could have led to the accident.

A 15-inch gap in the rail line may have been the reason for the accident. Moreover while joining the dots, the investigators are also looking into a Naxal angle since the station is located in a Naxalite strong region.

The NIA is already looking into the Kanpur train accident in which 150 people had died. The Bihar police which bust the case claimed that there was an ISI hand in the accident.

OneIndia News