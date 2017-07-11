Hindus not safe in Kashmir, says RSS' MG Vaidya

With condemnation and condolences for the dastardly terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatris pouring in from all quarters, RSS' MG Vaidya on Tuesday said there was nothing surprising in it as Hindus are not safe in the Kashmir Valley.

Jab Kashmir valley mein Kashmiri pandit nahi reh sake wahan Hinduon ka jeevan khatre mein rehna, ismein koi ashcharya nahi: MG Vaidya, RSS pic.twitter.com/qeXCF2I7aZ — ANI (@ANI_news) July 11, 2017

Terrorists on Monday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Describing the the attack on Amarnath Yatris on Monday as a 'blot on all Kashmiris and Muslims', Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti earlier said the head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame over the attack.

Mehbooba urged the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police to act swiftly and nab the perpetrators so that stern action can be taken against them.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was confident that the state government and Central security forces are making all arrangements for the safety and security of the pilgrims.

In the wake of the terror attack, Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh on Tuesday held a high-level meeting at his residence. IB director, NSA, RAW chief, home secretary-designate Rajiv Gauba, MHA officials attended the high level meet.

The high level meeting which began at 10 am at Rajnath Singh's residence discussed the security arrangements for the pilgrims after barbaric attack in Amarnath which killed seven people and injured nineteen.

