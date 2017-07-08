Hindus not safe in West Bengal says BJP, MLA

As the West Bengal continues to remain on the boil owing to communal clashes, a BJP MLA has said that Hindus are no longer safe in the state. The BJP MLA from Telangana said that the WB government is responsible for this state of affairs.

In a video, he is heard saying that, Hindus are not safe in Bengal today because the government has allowed people who traditionally engage in riots to run free.

The MLA has been in the news earlier for his controversial comments.

The statement comes even as communal violence continues to mar normal life in Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come under severe fire for failing to handle the situation effectively. She was even engaged in a war of words with the Governor, K N Tripathi who had sought a response from her on the law and order situation in the state.

OneIndia News