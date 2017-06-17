Hindus and Muslims file complaint against mosques for noise pollution in UP

After exhibiting communal harmony by hosting Iftar parties to each other, now Hindu and Muslims of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have come together to file a complaint against mosques using loudspeakers beyond permissible volume limits.

Hindus and Muslims file complaint against mosques for noise pollution in UP. (Representative image)

It has been a tradition to make announcements in mosques for morning 'Sehri' during Ramadaan. However, people of Bareilly have put out a united front against mosques using loudspeakers beyond permissible volume limits.

A Baig, a complainant said, children and senior citizens were troubled by high volume loudspeakers at night, there they have requested the local administration to take action.

In response, Alok Kumar, Bareilly ADM City , said that if loudspeakers were being used beyond permissible limit, then it must be stopped; ordered administration to follow court directions.

It may be recalled that in April, playback singer Sonu Nigam created a storm with his tweets on the use of loudspeakers in morning prayers at mosques. He also shaved his head in response to a West Bengal cleric's fatwa offering Rs 10 lakhs to shave off Sonu's head.

