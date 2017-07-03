Hindu woman 'married' to Muslim man commits suicide, no takers to body due to 'lack of proof'

Assam police caught in a predicament as they are clueless about last rites of a Hindu woman who allegedly committed suicide over a tiff with her Muslim husband in Tinsukia district.

Das, 23, had eloped four months ago with Bitu Ali, 27, though they lived together in Tinsukia town, there are no records to suggest if they got married or either of them converted to the other's faith, police said, according to Hindustan Times.

Now, both Muslim and Hindu communities not ready to cremate woman's body. Muslim community refused to bury the body due to "lack of proof" of her wedding with Ali and Hindus denied cremating her because she had "married" outside the faith.

But Ali was not allowed to bury his wife's body in Tinsukia and Margherita as he didn't have any documentary proof of his wedding as per Muslim rituals. Even in his wife's home town, Digboi, local people refused to cremate her.

Puna Gogoi, in-charge of Tinsukia police station, said till a decision is taken, the body will be kept at the police station or shifted to a government hospital morgue.

