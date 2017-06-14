Hindu Sena celebrates ‘saviour of humanity' Trump's birthday

Right wing radical outfit Hindu Sena on Wednesday celebrated United States Donald Trump's 71st birthday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The group, which calls Trump 'saviour of humanity', had even last year celebrated his birthday and performed a 'havan' praying for his win in US Presidential elections.

Hindu Sena founder Vishnu Gupta heaped praises on Trump even during last year's run-up to the US elections and said that Prime Minister Modi "learn from Trump" on ways to fight "radical Islamic terror", said reports.

There was a 7 kg cake and a few Hindu supporters at Jantar Mantar to take part in the celebrations.

In May last year, the group held a havan, again at Jantar Mantar, praying for Donald Trump's victory in the then upcoming United States presidential election.

OneIndia News