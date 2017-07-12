Hindu group demands ban on 'Bigg Boss Tamil', arrest of Kamal Hassan

Hindu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu organisation on Wednesday, demanded ban on the Tamil version of reality show Bigg Boss and wanted its host Kamal Haasan to be arrested for tarnishing Tamil culture.

According to the complaint filed by the group with the Chennai Police Commissioner, they claimed that the show is obscene. "The participants are mouthing obscene statements and are acting 75 per cent nude. It is also derogation of Tamil culture and hurt the sentiments of seven crore Tamilians," read the statement.

They also demanded the contestants of the show, Oviya, Namitha, Ganja Karuppu and Harathi among others also be arrested.

On June 30, the group had carried out a protest outside Star Vijay TV's office demanding a ban on Big Boss.

This isn't the first time that the HMK had earlier filed a case against the actor for his remarks on the Mahabharatha.

OneIndia News