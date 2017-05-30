Hindu and Muslim prisoners observe 'Roza' in Muzaffarnagar jail

In a gesture of communal harmony, Hindu jail inmates are reported to observing 'roza', the down-to- dusk fast during Ramzan along with Muslim prisoners in a jail in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

About 32 Hindu inmates are observing 'roza' along with 1,174 Muslim prisoners.

Milk and dry fruits are being provided to them for 'iftar'. Out of 2,600 inmates, 1,174 Muslims and 32 Hindus are observing the fast. According to jail superintendent Rakesh Singh, prison authorities have made special arrangements for the inmates who are performing roza.

In fact, the precedent of communal harmony comes from a place which was in news for communal riots. In August-September 2013, communal clashes resulted in at least 62 deaths including 42 Muslims and 20 Hindus and injured 93 and more than 50,000 were displaced.

Ramzan, the month of fasting in Islam, began on Sunday as the moon was not sighted on Friday. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

The month lasts around 29 to 30 days and the Muslims will fast between dawn and dusk. Ramzan isn't just about fasting from food, it is primarily about being more pious and seeking spiritual closeness to God. The conclusion of Ramzan is marked with Eid al-Fitr which is celebrated to mark the end of the month.

(With agency inputs)