Hindi not compulsory for Class 1-8: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea to make Hindi compulsory across country in primary schools.

In a PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya said it will promote fraternity, unity and national integration, the great golden goals as set out in Preamble of the Constitution.

The petitioner had said besides the fact that Hindi is the official language as has been enunciated in the Article 343 of the Constitution, it is spoken and used in major part of the country. There are only few states where there is only regional language is spoken.

OneIndia News