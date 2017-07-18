Himachal Pradesh: High silt level forces closure 3 hydro power projects

Three hydro power plants in Himachal Pradesh with an overall capacity of 2912 MW were on Tuesday closed in Shimla due to the high level of silt in Sutlej river.

India's biggest 1500 MW Nathpa-Jhakri hydro power station, 412 MW Rampur plant of Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam and 1000 MW Karchham-Wangtoo project were shut down as the silt level in the river increased against permissible limit.

Also, River Sutlej is on alert after water being discharged from gates of Karcham Wangtoo Dam & Nathpa Jakhri Dam.

The step was taken to prevent damage to the machinery. The plants supply electricity to 10 states in north India.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 13:23 [IST]
